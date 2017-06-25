Safe way home: Group builds wheelchai...

Safe way home: Group builds wheelchair ramp for veteran

A disabled Marine Corps veteran can now walk up and down a ramp to his Denton home or cruise through on his wheelchair instead of fearing a fall, thanks to a mostly volunteer group that lent helping hands. The project to build a ramp for Robert "Bill" Steele, led by local group Green Build Solutions, started last November and was completed in April.

