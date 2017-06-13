Relief ahead for Denton homeowners
Denton residents beleaguered by the rising costs of housing could see real relief this year, thanks to two significant improvements at City Hall. First, the city's fire protection has improved enough over the last 10 years that both home and business owners could soon see lower insurance premiums, according to Fire Chief Robin Paulsgrove.
