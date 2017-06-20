Oak Street home gets historical designation

County officials will celebrate on Saturday the latest Denton home to be recorded as a Texas historic landmark: the Lipscomb-Doggett House at 918 W. Oak St. The historical marker in front of the home will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reception and home tour free and open to the public. The house was built in 1895, making it one of the oldest homes in the Oak-Hickory Historic District.

