North Texas volunteers turn donated wedding dresses into baby burial gowns
Several women, armed with scissors, patterns and white satin wedding gowns, met at a Denton library Saturday morning. These women are some of the 30 volunteers with Angel Gowns of North Texas, an organization that takes donated wedding gowns and transforms them into burial gowns for babies who do not make it home from the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC