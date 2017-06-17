North Texas volunteers turn donated w...

North Texas volunteers turn donated wedding dresses into baby burial gowns

Saturday

Several women, armed with scissors, patterns and white satin wedding gowns, met at a Denton library Saturday morning. These women are some of the 30 volunteers with Angel Gowns of North Texas, an organization that takes donated wedding gowns and transforms them into burial gowns for babies who do not make it home from the hospital.

