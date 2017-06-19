North Texas roofing company owner acc...

North Texas roofing company owner accused of taking deposits without finishing the work

22 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The owner of a North Texas roofing company is accused of taking deposits from homeowners for work that his business never started or didn't complete, Corinth police said. Charles Fairchild, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

