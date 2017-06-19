North Texas roofing company owner accused of taking deposits without finishing the work
The owner of a North Texas roofing company is accused of taking deposits from homeowners for work that his business never started or didn't complete, Corinth police said. Charles Fairchild, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC