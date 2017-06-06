North Central Texas College aiming for expansion to Denton
North Central Texas College wants to have a downtown Denton campus open by fall 2019 and is negotiating to take over the Denton Record-Chronicle building at 314 E. Hickory St. A lease between NCTC and the property owner, The Martino Group, has not yet been signed, officials said. Brent Wallace, president of NCTC, said he expects to hear from the Texas Attorney General's office this week for approval of a lease-to-own agreement for the property.
