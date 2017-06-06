North Central Texas College aiming fo...

North Central Texas College aiming for expansion to Denton

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

North Central Texas College wants to have a downtown Denton campus open by fall 2019 and is negotiating to take over the Denton Record-Chronicle building at 314 E. Hickory St. A lease between NCTC and the property owner, The Martino Group, has not yet been signed, officials said. Brent Wallace, president of NCTC, said he expects to hear from the Texas Attorney General's office this week for approval of a lease-to-own agreement for the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC