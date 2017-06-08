New manager to oversee growth of Denton Enterprise Airport
Scott Gray started his position as Denton Enterprise Airport's new airport manager last week, and with 25 years of experience in the aviation field and 26 years with a pilot's license, Gray said he is excited to get settled in Denton. "I'm excited about the opportunity to come here," Gray said.
