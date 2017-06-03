Museum-to-be lets kids learn their way around tools
Children of all ages gathered around workbenches with hammers, saws and power drills Saturday afternoon for Explorium Denton's first event in its new brick-and-mortar location. Explorium Denton, located off Interstate 35 and North Loop 288, is Denton's first children's museum.
