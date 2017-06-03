McBride murder trial starts Monday in Denton County
The murder trial for Jeffrey McBride, who is accused of fatally shooting a 51-year-old homeless man in June 2015, starts Monday morning in Judge Steve Burgess' 158th Judicial District Court. McBride, who turns 27 on Sunday, is accused of shooting Eddie Joe Gonzales during a scuffle on June 6, 2015 between Drug Emporium and Denton Athletics in the 800 block of West University Drive.
