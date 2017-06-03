McBride murder trial starts Monday in...

McBride murder trial starts Monday in Denton County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The murder trial for Jeffrey McBride, who is accused of fatally shooting a 51-year-old homeless man in June 2015, starts Monday morning in Judge Steve Burgess' 158th Judicial District Court. McBride, who turns 27 on Sunday, is accused of shooting Eddie Joe Gonzales during a scuffle on June 6, 2015 between Drug Emporium and Denton Athletics in the 800 block of West University Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,518,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC