Man who died in apartment had overcome homelessness
After the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Nibbs as the 52-year-old man who was found dead inside his Fry Street apartment on Tuesday, his friends who saw him through a trying time spoke of his generosity and unstoppable can-do attitude. Nibbs endured homelessness for about a year after coming to Denton from the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2015, according to Wayne Aleshire, who runs the homeless outreach nonprofit Bridging Hope Ministries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC