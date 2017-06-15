Man who died in apartment had overcome homelessness

After the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Nibbs as the 52-year-old man who was found dead inside his Fry Street apartment on Tuesday, his friends who saw him through a trying time spoke of his generosity and unstoppable can-do attitude. Nibbs endured homelessness for about a year after coming to Denton from the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2015, according to Wayne Aleshire, who runs the homeless outreach nonprofit Bridging Hope Ministries.

