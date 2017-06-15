Man who died in apartment had overcom...

Man who died in apartment had overcome homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

After the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Nibbs as the 52-year-old man who was found dead inside his Fry Street apartment on Tuesday, his friends who saw him through a trying time spoke of his generosity and unstoppable can-do attitude. Nibbs endured homelessness for about a year after coming to Denton from the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2015, according to Wayne Aleshire, who runs the homeless outreach nonprofit Bridging Hope Ministries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May '17 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC