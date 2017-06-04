Man waiting for help in disabled car ...

Man waiting for help in disabled car fatally struck on I-35 in Denton

Sunday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A man died after his disabled vehicle was hit by an oncoming truck early Sunday on Interstate 35 in Denton. A patrol officer responding to the call saw a disabled Nissan Versa facing northbound in the right lane of the interstate while driving southbound at about 2:12 a.m., according to a news release.

