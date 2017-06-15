Man returned to Denton from Mexico to face charge in ex-girlfriend's 2014 slaying
Two and a half years after a Denton-area mother was slain, her young son's father was brought back to the U.S. on Thursday to face a murder charge in her death. Maria Isabel Romero Medina's body was discovered Dec. 12, 2014, at the Sanchez Insurance and Tax office in the 1100 block of McKinney Street where she worked.
