Lake Dallas council to appoint interim city manager at special meeting
The Lake Dallas City Council came out of executive session during Thursday night's regular meeting to announce it would call another meeting to appoint an interim city manager. Mayor Michael Barnhart said the council would come together for a special meeting Thursday, June 29, to discuss candidates that would temporary fill the vacancy left by former City Manager Matt Shaffstall.
