KUZU gets antenna, programming to start next week in Denton
Two men climbed 100 feet into the air Thursday to hoist four antennas that will distribute KUZU-FM through the Denton airwaves. After four years of work, the first test waves will be sent out over Denton's newest radio station next week as sound engineers and producers get off to a slow start with programming.
