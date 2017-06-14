Juneteenth celebrations kick off Friday in Denton
A big parade and the smell of barbecue will fill Fred Moore Park in Denton on Saturday as part of this year's annual Juneteenth celebrations. The holiday will be celebrated Friday and Saturday to mark the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were officially freed.
