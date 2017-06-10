Jonathan Safran Foer, William Hogelan...

Jonathan Safran Foer, William Hogeland, Kate Forsyth and other authors on tour June 11-17 in D/FW

Jonathan Safran Foer will discuss Here I Am at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. as part of Arts & Letters Live. $40, with discounts for DMA members, students and educators.

