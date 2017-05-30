Instacart grocery delivery app serving Arlington, Fort Worth
Instacart , a company that specializes in delivering food and wine to customers who place orders on their smart phone applications, announced Friday that it is expanding into much of Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Denton and surrounding cities. The service will expand to 60 new ZIP codes in North Texas effective June 8, a spokeswoman said.
