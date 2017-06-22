I-35W ramp closed for construction
Crews will close the northbound Interstate 35W ramp to northbound Interstate 35 nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 3, for bridge construction, weather permitting. Detours for northbound I-35E drivers wanting to exit to I-35W will take the exit for I-35W at the Bonnie Brae Street exit, turn left onto Bonnie Brae Street, then left onto the northbound I-35E frontage road and take the I-35 entrance ramp from Oak Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC