I-35W ramp closed for construction

17 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Crews will close the northbound Interstate 35W ramp to northbound Interstate 35 nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 3, for bridge construction, weather permitting. Detours for northbound I-35E drivers wanting to exit to I-35W will take the exit for I-35W at the Bonnie Brae Street exit, turn left onto Bonnie Brae Street, then left onto the northbound I-35E frontage road and take the I-35 entrance ramp from Oak Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

