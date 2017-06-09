Gates reopen at Denton's skate park
City construction workers on Friday finished the long-anticipated rearrangement of the Denton Skate Works public skate park, located at 2400 Long Road next to Water Works Park, and it is now open for public use. "I think we came up with something pretty good.
