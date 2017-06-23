Four indicted on robbery charges
Four men were indicted Thursday on robbery charges in connection to three separate robbery cases in March and April in Denton and Corinth. Kevin Walker, 28, was arrested March 28 on a robbery charge after police said he went on a hit-and-run spree around the city and later stole a woman's cellphone and keys at a nearby apartment complex.
