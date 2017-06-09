Former Denton novelist now writing fo...

Former Denton novelist now writing for Netflix blockbuster

13 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

North Texas' Merritt Tierce became one of the most promising writers in American literature of the past decade when her debut novel, Love Me Back , was released to almost universal acclaim in 2014. Following the book's success, Tierce wrote for venerable publications such as The New York Times and The Paris Review .

