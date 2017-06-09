Former Denton novelist now writing for Netflix blockbuster
North Texas' Merritt Tierce became one of the most promising writers in American literature of the past decade when her debut novel, Love Me Back , was released to almost universal acclaim in 2014. Following the book's success, Tierce wrote for venerable publications such as The New York Times and The Paris Review .
