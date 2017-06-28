Few hints in what's ahead for Denton Energy Center

Council member Keely Briggs said she "honestly has no idea" what to expect during the City Council's closed-door session on the Denton Energy Center set for Friday morning. Last week, after Denton Municipal Electric officials announced the city would increase its renewable energy portfolio much faster than expected, the city manager asked council members to find time to meet about the city's new power plant, Briggs said.

