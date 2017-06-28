Few hints in what's ahead for Denton Energy Center
Council member Keely Briggs said she "honestly has no idea" what to expect during the City Council's closed-door session on the Denton Energy Center set for Friday morning. Last week, after Denton Municipal Electric officials announced the city would increase its renewable energy portfolio much faster than expected, the city manager asked council members to find time to meet about the city's new power plant, Briggs said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC