Early voting for Denton City Council ...

Early voting for Denton City Council run-off ends Tuesday

14 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Early voting for the Saturday runoff election between Denton City Council District 3 candidates Don Duff and Paul Meltzer ends Tuesday. Through Tuesday, six polling locations are open for an estimated 111,800 eligible Denton County voters to cast ballots in runoff city council races in Denton, Frisco, Lewisville and Plano.

