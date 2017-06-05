Early voting for Denton City Council run-off ends Tuesday
Early voting for the Saturday runoff election between Denton City Council District 3 candidates Don Duff and Paul Meltzer ends Tuesday. Through Tuesday, six polling locations are open for an estimated 111,800 eligible Denton County voters to cast ballots in runoff city council races in Denton, Frisco, Lewisville and Plano.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
