Duff joins council; Denton will see boost in renewable energy
Don Duff joined the City Council for the first time Tuesday as Denton Municipal Electric boosted its renewable energy portfolio. In its first order of business, the City Council canvassed the June 10 runoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC