Downtown stakeholders mobilizing to keep area funding

Downtown leaders are organizing to figure out how to keep the Denton City Council from dissolving a downtown tax zone that was designed to fund future projects in the area. The tax increment fund, or TIF, collects money from a zone of about 400 properties in the downtown area to help fund improvement projects in the zone.

