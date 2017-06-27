Downtown Denton's first liquor store is open
The store officially opened Monday, June 26 after a few weeks of in a "soft opening" period, when shelves were stocked and beer coolers were filled. Its the creation of owners Kevin Sanders and Eddie Draper, who previously opened Paradise Liquors in Corral City before liquor was legal in Denton.
