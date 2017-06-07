Denton splash pad plans in place, cou...

Denton splash pad plans in place, could open in September

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton City Council unanimously approved a contract Tuesday night to build the project, four years after local families began to raise money for a splash pad in city limits. The splash pad is set to be about 1,500 square feet and on a circular pad, said Pat Kennedy, a senior sales consultant for Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Waterparks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May '17 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC