Denton Rewind: June 20, 2017

Kyle Martin 06-16-2017 Denton, Texas Ed Pickrel, making his signature peace-sign pose, sits at a bar with his post-work drink of choice Diet Coke and Jim Beam bourbon. Kyle Martin Soulful Soundz, a Dallas-based R&B and funk band plays a show at Juneteenth festival on Saturday at Fred Moore Park in Denton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.