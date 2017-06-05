Denton Police Arrest Suspected Serial...

Denton Police Arrest Suspected Serial Rapist Targeting Student Apartments

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Denton resident Earl Leroy Thompson Jr. has been arrested in connection with a string of attempted and actual sexual assaults near the University of North Texas campus and Denton's downtown square. Scott Fletcher, deputy chief of the Denton Police Department, told the Observer on Tuesday that Thompson confessed and gave significant details to a string of burglaries and attempted sexual assaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC