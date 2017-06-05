Denton Police Arrest Suspected Serial Rapist Targeting Student Apartments
Denton resident Earl Leroy Thompson Jr. has been arrested in connection with a string of attempted and actual sexual assaults near the University of North Texas campus and Denton's downtown square. Scott Fletcher, deputy chief of the Denton Police Department, told the Observer on Tuesday that Thompson confessed and gave significant details to a string of burglaries and attempted sexual assaults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC