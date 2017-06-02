Denton ISD celebrates class of 2017
Ready to feel old? The Denton ISD graduates who walked across the stage on Friday will be the last batch of "90s kids." All born before the turn of the millennium, the high school seniors were brought into a world where Blockbuster reigned supreme and the biggest worry was Y2K.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC