Denton gets $1.5 million grant for sidewalk, bicycle improvements
The North Central Texas Council of Governments announced Friday three grants totaling $1.5 million to help Denton pay for bicycle lanes and sidewalks. One grant will help pay for bicycle lanes along Sycamore and Welch Streets between the University of North Texas and the Downtown Denton Transit Center.
