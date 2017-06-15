Cyclist fatally struck by train identified
The 28-year-old Argyle resident became a registered nurse through a Texas Woman's University program, got a job at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and later moved on to the intensive care unit at Medical City Denton. He was riding his bike less than two miles away from Medical City Denton on Tuesday when a southbound Denton County Transportation Authority A-train fatally struck him.
