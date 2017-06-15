Continue reading FBI agents bring murder suspect Martinez back to Denton

FBI agents today returned Ricardo Alfonso Lara Martinez, the suspect in a December 2014 killing at an insurance and tax service on McKinney Street, to Denton after he had been in custody in Mexico, according to Denton police. Martinez is charged with the murder of his 5-year-old son's mother, Maria Isabel Romero Medina, who was found dead on Dec. 13, 2014, at Sanchez Insurance and Tax Services, 1111 E. McKinney St. Martinez fled to Mexico with his son, Alek Lara, shortly after police found Medina's badly beaten body in her Denton office.

