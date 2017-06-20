Continue reading Dozens of parents commit $1 million to help build autism community in Denton

Continue reading Dozens of parents co...

Clay Heighten and Debra Caudy, both retired doctors, have a 19-year old son, Jon, who is on the severe end of the autism spectrum. The couple gained national attention in January when they announced plans to build a community for people like Jon, on 29 acres of land in the Denton County town of Cross Roads.

