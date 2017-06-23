Continue reading Denton LGBT groups show their colors for pride month

The town will buzz with events in support of those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, and anyone who wants to celebrate in Denton can gather for a weekend of bright colors, dancing and happy people. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Denton Trans-Cendence hosts the Denton Trans March to take supporters from the downtown Courthouse on the Square to Oak Street Draft House, where the marchers will meet up with patrons for "Big Pride in Little D," hosted by several local LGBT advocacy and supporting groups.

