Continue reading Briefly in DentonTime
The Denton-based Visual Arts Society of Texas announced the People's Choice Award Winners for the 2017 Merging Visions Exhibition during the exhibition's closing reception last Sunday. The exhibition, sponsored by several local groups, was held from May 21 through June 27 in the Lightwell Gallery at UNT's art building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC