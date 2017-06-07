Continue reading Blotter: Sexual assault suspect faces three new charges
Denton police have filed three more charges against Earl Leroy Thompson Jr., who has been arrested in connection to multiple sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults in the city. Thompson, 32, now faces three additional first-degree felony charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
