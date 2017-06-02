Continue reading Blotter: Driver kill...

Continue reading Blotter: Driver killed in single-car wreck identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The driver involved in a fatal crash early Wednesday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Matthew Vander Velde of Denton, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said Vander Velde was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Mills Road at a high speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Denton County was issued at June 03 at 1:19PM CDT

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC