Continue reading Blotter: Driver killed in single-car wreck identified

The driver involved in a fatal crash early Wednesday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Matthew Vander Velde of Denton, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said Vander Velde was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Mills Road at a high speed.

