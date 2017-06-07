Commissioners approve funds for addit...

Commissioners approve funds for additional county offices

12 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County commissioners have noticed the need for additional space for county offices and courtrooms. During a Tuesday morning regular session, they took a step toward addressing the issue by unanimously approving about $31 million for a new county administration building on South Loop 288.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

