Cabrales named interim Lake Dallas city manager

The Lake Dallas City Council voted unanimously in a special meeting on Thursday to hire former Denton Assistant City Manager John Cabrales as its interim city manager. The decision comes more than a week after the council voted unanimously to terminate then-City Manager Matt Shaffstall's contract less than a year after he was hired.

