Briefly in Arts

The 28th annual VAST Members Exhibition will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. The annual exhibition showcases the work of its members, and usually includes painting, drawing, photography, sculpture and mixed media art. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

