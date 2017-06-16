Briefly in Arts
Prospective students can choose from more than 100 classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of North Texas in the fall. The institute offers courses at three locations: the Denton UNT campus, the UNT New College at Frisco and Robson Ranch, an active adult community near Ponder.
