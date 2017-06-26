Blotter: Woman's cousin defends her during alleged assault

A 43-year-old man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Sunday before the woman's cousin intervened, causing the suspect to fall and hit his head on a rock near a driveway, according to police. Joseph Ford, who police said suffered a large cut on the right side of his head, was taken to Denton City Jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury with previous convictions.

