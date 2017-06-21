Blotter: Woman assaults husband, scra...

Blotter: Woman assaults husband, scratches responding officer

A 20-year-old woman scratched a Denton police officer on Tuesday while she was being arrested on an assault charge, according to a report. The woman, Jackson Justice, was taken to Denton City Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury, assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.

