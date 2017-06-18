Blotter: Pot leads to bleeding lip and arrest

After he allegedly threw a pot at his cousin, police arrested a man on a charge of family violence assault causing bodily injury at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Sherman Drive. Denton police officers were dispatched to a home to find a female complainant with a bleeding lip after she was assaulted by her cousin who threw a pot at her head, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.