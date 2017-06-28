Blotter: Man accused of stealing more...

Blotter: Man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of e-cigarettes

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an early-morning burglary at Bombay Vapor shop in the 2300 block of South Interstate 35E. The suspect, Denham Brock, was taken to Denton City Jail on a charge of burglary of a building.

