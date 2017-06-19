Blotter: Driver in accident displays ...

Blotter: Driver in accident displays gun to others involved

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A 33-year-old man who was involved in an accident was arrested Sunday after police said he displayed a gun to occupants of the other vehicle involved, according to a police report. Denton police dispatch informed officers that several vehicles and people were involved in an accident at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Teasley Lane and Interstate 35E.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May 22 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May '17 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC