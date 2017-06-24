Blotter: Couple caught having sex in ...

Blotter: Couple caught having sex in vehicle, issued citation

Two people were issued citations after being caught having sex in a parked car Friday morning on Teasley Lane, according to a Denton police report. A neighbor called police to report that it appeared two people were having sex in a red vehicle parked across the street from their home, the report said.

