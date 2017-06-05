Blotter: Carroll building briefly evacuated during investigation into vague bomb threat

County employees in the Joseph A. Carroll Building in the 400 block of West Hickory Street were briefly evacuated Monday morning after an employee received a "general" bomb threat in a voicemail, according to Denton County Emergency Services Director Jody Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the voicemail, which was left on a phone in the local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, claimed there was a "bomb threat in the city."

