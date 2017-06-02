Area firefighters battling two-alarm ...

Area firefighters battling two-alarm fire in Argyle

No injuries have been reported in a two-alarm fire at an Argyle home near the 3200 block of Old Justin Road, according to Flower Mound Emergency Management Officer Brandon Barth. Barth said a residential home caught fire at about 4 p.m., and firefighters from Flower Mound, Roanoke, Denton and Justin are assisting on the scene.

